Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,543 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $439.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

