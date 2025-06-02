Fiduciary Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $481.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

