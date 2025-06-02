Mizuho Boosts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $67.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

NXT stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.03. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $168,801.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,055.80. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 219,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,395. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,516 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 703.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 796.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 448.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

