iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,271,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

