Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $316.05 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.33.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.