Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $397.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.77 and its 200 day moving average is $388.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

