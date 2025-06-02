Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,326,000 after purchasing an additional 987,602 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

