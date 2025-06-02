iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $397.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.77 and its 200-day moving average is $388.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.