iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $90,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $177.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

