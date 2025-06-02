QV Investors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

