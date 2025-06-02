SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPLG opened at $69.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

