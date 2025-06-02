Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.77 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.