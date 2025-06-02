Sweeney & Michel LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

