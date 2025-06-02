1,378 Shares in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $245.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $246.86. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.20 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

