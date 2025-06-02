iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Position Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2,825.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,406 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,015,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 341,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.21 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

