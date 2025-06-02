Eldred Rock Partners LLC Has $14.34 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 4.4% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $193.36 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.