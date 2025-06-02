Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE TFC opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

