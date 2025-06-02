Versant Capital Management Inc Has $166,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $180.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

