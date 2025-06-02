JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.14 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan China Growth & Income had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 72.25%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

JCGI stock opened at GBX 224.45 ($3.02) on Monday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287 ($3.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.55. The company has a market cap of £187.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 2.73 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 145.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 5,000 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,150 ($15,006.73). 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

