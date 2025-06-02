Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

