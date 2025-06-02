O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $991,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 99,938.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $415,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 279,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,318. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

