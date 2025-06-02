O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

