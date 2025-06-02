Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Western Union stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Western Union has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union's revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after buying an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,983,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after buying an additional 4,426,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,838,000 after buying an additional 728,138 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after buying an additional 1,835,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,626,000 after buying an additional 2,194,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

