Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,318 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2%

WMB stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.