Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 37,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $209.65 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

