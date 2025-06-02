McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $313.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.06. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

