Short Interest in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Increases By 31.0%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 424,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 38,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 574,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,935. This represents a 7.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,968. This represents a 357.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $491.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.67 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

