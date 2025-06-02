Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Raised by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $544,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $342.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

