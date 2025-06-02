Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Grows By 80.1%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

