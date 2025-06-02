Short Interest in Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Expands By 35.1%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Daxor Stock Down 0.4%
Daxor stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Daxor has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.00.
In other news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $25,804.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,343.36. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,423 shares of company stock valued at $50,082 over the last ninety days. 59.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Daxor from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.
Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.
