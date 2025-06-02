Short Interest in Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Expands By 35.1%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Daxor Stock Down 0.4%

Daxor stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Daxor has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Daxor

In other news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $25,804.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,343.36. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 6,423 shares of company stock valued at $50,082 over the last ninety days. 59.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daxor

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daxor stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daxor Co. ( NASDAQ:DXR Free Report ) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Daxor worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Daxor from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

