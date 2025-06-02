Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 4,401 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 361.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE USB opened at $43.60 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

