Imperial Oil Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$97.46 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$82.98 and a 52-week high of C$108.89. The stock has a market cap of C$50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.34.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$103.78.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.