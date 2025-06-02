Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the April 30th total of 199,100 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Draganfly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 227.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,487.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Draganfly stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 1.52% of Draganfly worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

