DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the April 30th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBVT. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DBV Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on DBV Technologies from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. ( NASDAQ:DBVT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $8.30 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $227.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

