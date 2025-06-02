PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.04 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

