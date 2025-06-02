180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MA stock opened at $583.27 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $588.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.80. The company has a market capitalization of $531.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
