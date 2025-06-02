180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $117.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.22.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

