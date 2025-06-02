Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

