Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,217,000. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,162,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after buying an additional 478,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after acquiring an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $323.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.31 and a 200 day moving average of $318.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

