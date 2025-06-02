Sovryn (SOV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.03 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $133,778.22 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,076.34 or 0.99827161 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,804.54 or 0.99566453 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 60,196,617.12197336 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.16590121 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $173,923.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

