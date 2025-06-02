Head-To-Head Survey: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) vs. 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.55 billion 3.03 $1.94 billion $1.31 11.94 1st Colonial Bancorp $46.18 million 1.59 $8.06 million $1.66 9.22

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and 1st Colonial Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Huntington Bancshares and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 3 17 2 2.87 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 16.23% 11.23% 0.99% 1st Colonial Bancorp 17.44% 11.13% 0.99%

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. It also provides 24-hour grace, asterisk-free checking, money scout, $50 safety zone, standby cash, early pay, instant access, savings goal getter, and Huntington heads up; digitally powered consumer and business financial solutions to consumer lending, regional banking, branch banking, and wealth management customers; direct and indirect consumer loans, as well as dealer finance loans and deposits; and private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust, institutional custody, and full-service retail brokerage investment services. The company offers equipment financing, asset-based lending, distribution finance, structured lending, and municipal financing solutions, as well as Huntington ChoicePay. In addition, it offers lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets; government and non-profits, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchises, financial sponsors, and global services; and corporate risk management, institutional sales and trading, debt and equity issuance, and additional advisory services. The company offers its products through a network of channels, including branches and ATMs, online and mobile banking, and through customer call centers to customers in middle market banking, corporate, specialty, and government banking, asset finance, commercial real estate banking, and capital markets. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

