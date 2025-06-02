APENFT (NFT) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $22.54 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

