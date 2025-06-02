Roxbury Financial LLC Sells 86 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roxbury Financial LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,675 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $719.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $695.18 and a 200-day moving average of $637.96. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $731.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

