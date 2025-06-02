Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $128.79 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

