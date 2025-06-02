Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Yum! Brands worth $91,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $143.82 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,334 shares of company stock worth $9,734,737. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.