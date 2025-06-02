McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81,683.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 204,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 87,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VNQ opened at $89.04 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.