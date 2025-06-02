Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.94 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

