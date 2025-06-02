Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

