Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys 336 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 183,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $238.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.