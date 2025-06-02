Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $738.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $776.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $699.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

